CA, US & World
Marine One Radio Failure Raises Air Safety Concerns
A communication failure involving Marine One is raising new questions about air traffic safety after controllers were unable to hear the helicopter's pilots as President Donald Trump departed the White House Thursday.
The NTSB says Marine One's pilots did attempt to radio air traffic controllers, but their signal did not go through as the helicopter departed the White House from the Ellipse.
Aviation analyst Jeff Guzzetti said construction of a new helicopter landing pad on the White House South Lawn affected the line of sight needed for communications.
The communication issue comes as new details emerge about a potential close call earlier this month involving Marine One and a commercial airliner departing Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
In that incident, the Marine One pilot radioed, "Tower, Marine One proceeding as briefed," but controllers did not hear the transmission. The helicopter had been expected to provide a three-minute warning before air traffic was stopped.
The latest incident is also unfolding five months after the deadly runway crash at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
The FAA confirms to NBC News that it is considering firing two air traffic controllers who left the tower about an hour before their shifts ended on the night of the crash, potentially with supervisor permission.
Their departure left two controllers in the tower when an airport fire engine was cleared to cross the runway as an Air Canada flight was arriving.
Two Air Canada pilots were killed and dozens of people were injured.
The NTSB has said air traffic control staffing is part of its investigation. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said air traffic controllers have raised concerns about staffing for years.
The FAA says it is committed to holding employees accountable while maintaining the safety and efficiency of the national airspace system.
The developments come amid a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers, with controllers working mandatory overtime.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
80s pop icon Taylor Dayne is coming to the Coachella Valley, and you could be there! Taylor Dayne sits down with our entertainment contributor TOD Macofsky for a conversation about her legendary career, classic hits, Palm Springs, her upcoming Las Vegas residency and what fans can expect when she takes the stage at Spotlight 29. Taylor Dayne performs Friday, September 4 at 8 p.m. at Spotlight 29. Want to WIN tickets? Enter now at: nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions Watch the full interview with Taylor Dayne on Desert Entertainment with TOD at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TaylorDayne #Spotlight29 #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #80sMusic ConcertGiveaway TicketGiveaway DesertEntertainment
California is considering major penalties for hospitals and medical groups that exceed state healthcare spending targets. But could those fines actually lead to cuts in critical services like emergency rooms, mental health and obstetrics? Tammy and Stephanie weigh in on the potential impact—and why controlling healthcare costs may be a double-edged sword. Watch the full discussion and hear the panel’s take at NBCPalmSprings.com/therogginreport
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tonight the city of Coachella made history - becoming the first city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to enact a permanent data center ban. The unanimous decision comes after months of demands from hundreds of residents asking city council to shut down a massive data center project proposed in the east end of the city. Tonight at 11, our @newsbyalondra has the latest details.
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings
Did you know that a tablespoon of olive oil per day is great for your health? Starkie Sours shares why in this Wellness Wednesday tip! 🥗