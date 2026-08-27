Marine One Radio Failure Raises Air Safety Concerns

A communication failure involving Marine One is raising new questions about air traffic safety after controllers were unable to hear the helicopter's pilots as President Donald Trump departed the White House Thursday.

The NTSB says Marine One's pilots did attempt to radio air traffic controllers, but their signal did not go through as the helicopter departed the White House from the Ellipse.

Aviation analyst Jeff Guzzetti said construction of a new helicopter landing pad on the White House South Lawn affected the line of sight needed for communications.

The communication issue comes as new details emerge about a potential close call earlier this month involving Marine One and a commercial airliner departing Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

In that incident, the Marine One pilot radioed, "Tower, Marine One proceeding as briefed," but controllers did not hear the transmission. The helicopter had been expected to provide a three-minute warning before air traffic was stopped.

The latest incident is also unfolding five months after the deadly runway crash at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The FAA confirms to NBC News that it is considering firing two air traffic controllers who left the tower about an hour before their shifts ended on the night of the crash, potentially with supervisor permission.

Their departure left two controllers in the tower when an airport fire engine was cleared to cross the runway as an Air Canada flight was arriving.

Two Air Canada pilots were killed and dozens of people were injured.

The NTSB has said air traffic control staffing is part of its investigation. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said air traffic controllers have raised concerns about staffing for years.

The FAA says it is committed to holding employees accountable while maintaining the safety and efficiency of the national airspace system.

The developments come amid a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers, with controllers working mandatory overtime.

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