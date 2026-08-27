CA, US & World
Nepal Floods Leave Hundreds Dead as Rescue Efforts Continue
A deadly surge of water and mud has devastated communities in Nepal's mountainous Himalayan region, killing hundreds and leaving people from around the world waiting for word on missing loved ones.
The disaster happened Wednesday morning along the Nepal-China border after what Nepalese officials described as a glacial event triggered a landslide. The sudden surge of water swept through small towns, destroying bridges and forcing residents to flee.
Rescue teams and military helicopters are working through the debris in an effort to find survivors.
Citizens from 32 countries are still reported missing, including dozens of Americans, underscoring the international impact of the disaster.
The United States says it is deploying disaster aid and providing $500,000 in assistance. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has been in contact with Nepalese leadership and is prepared to provide additional help.
The United Nations also said it is mobilizing supplies and humanitarian teams to support emergency response efforts.
Families around the world are still searching for information about relatives caught in the disaster.
Radhika Sharma said her parents, Ramesh and Neelam Sharma, were last heard from after crossing the border around 8 a.m.
"We haven't heard from them since," she said.
In Northeast Ohio, Aavash Shakya, a member of the area's large Nepalese community, said friends working on a hydropower project in the affected region remain missing.
"I honestly like pray to God to make sure they've been found," Shakya said.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the force of the glacial event was so powerful that it registered as an earthquake.
The disaster has prompted an international search-and-rescue effort as crews continue working through dangerous and unstable conditions.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
August 27, 2026
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