CA, US & World
Northeast Faces Flash Flooding as Storms Dump Heavy Rain
Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are bringing heavy rain to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Thursday, increasing the threat of flash flooding across areas that have already experienced repeated flooding this summer.
Drenching storms developed late Thursday morning across southeastern Pennsylvania before spreading into parts of New Jersey and New York City. Flash flood warnings were issued for portions of the region, including parts of New York City.
The storms followed an earlier round of showers and thunderstorms that moved through northern New Jersey and southern New York.
Another, more organized round of storms is expected Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves from the Ohio Valley toward the Northeast. Meteorologists say this round has the greatest potential to become severe, particularly from the middle of the afternoon through the evening.
A Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms extends from the New York-Vermont border south into northern Virginia. Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and portions of New York City are included in the risk area.
The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts, isolated hail and perhaps a tornado.
Heavy rainfall is another major concern. Rainfall rates could exceed 1 inch per hour, which may quickly overwhelm drainage systems and cause flash flooding, particularly in urban areas.
A Level 2 of 4 risk for flooding rainfall is in place from Washington, D.C., through parts of southern New York, including New York City, and into Connecticut.
Most locations are expected to receive about 1 to 2 inches of rain, but areas that experience repeated rounds of the heaviest storms could see 3 to 5 inches.
The severe weather threat is expected to decrease around midnight, although rain could continue into early Friday morning.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms could develop Friday across southern New England and parts of Delaware and Maryland. While those storms are not currently expected to pose a significant flooding threat, the risk could increase if they move over areas already saturated by Thursday's rainfall.
The Northeast has experienced several significant flooding events this summer, including torrential rainfall that flooded roads in New York City and New Jersey and disrupted air travel along the busy Northeast corridor.
By: CNN Newsource
August 27, 2026
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