California Bill Targets Potential Toxins in Baby Diapers

The California State Senate passed a bill Thursday that would require manufacturers to disclose the ingredients used in disposable diapers sold in the state.

Assembly Bill 1901 would require diaper companies to identify all ingredients in their products and explain why each ingredient is used. The information would have to be available online by the end of 2028 and printed on package labels by January 2029, once the legislation is signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as expected.

New York passed a similar measure that took effect in late 2025, while Illinois has also adopted a requirement for diaper ingredient disclosures beginning in January 2027.

California's legislation comes amid concerns about the lack of federal requirements for manufacturers to disclose all of the chemicals used in disposable diapers.

Actor Hilary Swank, who became involved in the issue while pregnant with her twins, worked with the Environmental Working Group, which cosponsored the legislation.

Swank said parents should not assume a product is safe simply because of how it is marketed. She pointed to concerns raised about ingredients found in diapers and their potential links to hormone disruption, nervous system effects and skin reactions.

Researchers and advocacy groups have identified a variety of chemicals that can be present in diapers, including volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which can be released from inks, dyes, adhesives and bleaching agents.

Some studies have also raised concerns about substances such as acrylamide, quaternary ammonium compounds and phthalates. Researchers have examined potential links between some of these chemicals and health effects involving inflammation, the immune system, respiratory health and reproductive development.

However, the scientific evidence varies by chemical and exposure level, and the presence of an ingredient does not necessarily mean a product will cause harm.

The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products, which represents diaper manufacturers, said its members remain confident in the safety of their products.

The organization said it supports greater transparency but has concerns that California's requirements should be consistent with established scientific and regulatory practices.

Until the new disclosure requirements take effect, consumer advocates recommend that parents look for diapers that disclose their ingredients and consider products without added fragrance, dyes or wetness indicators.

The Environmental Working Group maintains a database of diapers that it says have been evaluated for ingredient transparency and safety.

Swank also recommends that parents focus on the products that come into the most frequent contact with a baby, including diapers, wipes and creams.

She emphasized that parents do not need to change everything at once.

“You’re not trying to be perfect, you’re trying to be informed and that’s already a huge step,” Swank said.