California Lawmakers Push to Ban Taser Gloves

California lawmakers are pushing legislation that would ban the use of electric shock gloves by law enforcement agencies across the state, including federal agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The devices, officially known as generated low output voltage emitters, have also been referred to as “taser gloves.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out against the proposed ban. Sheriff Jim Cooper argues the gloves produce a lower voltage than traditional Tasers and can give officers another option for subduing people without resorting to physical blows, batons or other less-lethal weapons.

Cooper also says a state ban would not necessarily change how federal agencies operate.

Supporters of the legislation, however, say the technology has not been adequately vetted and could pose serious risks. The state Assembly member who introduced the bill argues the devices have already been used inappropriately in other states.

“We cannot wait until someone is actually killed or seriously injured,” the lawmaker said, arguing that California should not spend taxpayer money on technology that has not been proven safe.

Cooper takes a different view, saying the gloves can help officers take someone into custody in a controlled manner while potentially reducing injuries.

The debate comes as lawmakers face a tight deadline. On Monday, the state Senate approved a rule change that could help fast-track the legislation before the end of the legislative session next week.

The proposal is now facing opposition from law enforcement officials while supporters push lawmakers to act before the session ends.

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