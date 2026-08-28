Food Now: Leadership Behind the Coachella Valley Food Pantry

Food Now has become a vital resource for families across the Coachella Valley, providing food assistance to hundreds of people each week.

Boxes arrive, volunteers sort and organize food, and families receive the supplies they need. But behind the scenes, the largest food pantry in the Coachella Valley is also focused on leadership, partnerships and planning for the future.

Food Now's board and management team work together to make sure the organization has the resources and infrastructure needed to meet the changing needs of the community.

Board members say one of the most rewarding parts of their involvement is seeing the entire operation come together — from volunteers working side by side to families receiving high-quality food.

They also say their role goes beyond simply overseeing the day-to-day operation.

The board works to keep management focused on Food Now's mission while helping ensure the organization has the necessary equipment and facilities to continue serving the community.

For the people serving on the board, the reasons for getting involved vary. Some say they have felt a calling to help others since college, while others were drawn to Food Now because of the nonprofit's direct impact on food insecurity.

Despite their different backgrounds, they share a common goal: helping people access one of life's most basic necessities — food.

Board members say Food Now continues to evolve as the needs of the Coachella Valley change. Strategic planning has become an important part of that process, with leaders looking at how the organization can strengthen its operations and continue serving the community in the years ahead.

The work happening behind the food distribution line is helping ensure Food Now can continue providing assistance to families throughout the Coachella Valley.

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