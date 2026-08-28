Kennedy Center Name Fight Returns to Court

President Trump’s effort to rename and renovate the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is back in court.

A judge heard arguments Thursday over whether Trump’s name can be inscribed on the exterior of the performing arts center and whether the facility can be closed for an extended renovation project.

The latest legal challenge comes after the administration this week threatened to demolish the Kennedy Center if it is not closed for two years to allow for renovations.

Critics of the plan say the administration does not have the authority to make those changes without congressional approval.

One opponent called the threat to demolish the center “very childish” and accused the president of threatening to tear down the facility if he cannot achieve what they described as an unlawful change.

The dispute centers in part on who has the authority to change the name of the Kennedy Center. In an earlier decision, the judge said only Congress has the power to rename the institution.

The Kennedy Center was designated by Congress as a national memorial to President John F. Kennedy and officially named the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The latest hearing did not immediately resolve the dispute. No decision has been announced in the newest legal challenge.

The future of the Kennedy Center remains tied to both the legal fight over its name and the administration’s plans for major renovations.

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