Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by ICE in Louisiana

British right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security says Yiannopoulos was arrested Thursday at a Louisiana airport.

The agency's online detainee locator showed he remained in ICE custody as of Friday afternoon.

DHS says Yiannopoulos entered the United States legally in 2019. He was issued a final order of removal last month after failing to appear at an immigration hearing.

According to Homeland Security, Yiannopoulos will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

Yiannopoulos has voiced support for immigration enforcement as recently as last year. He has also been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.