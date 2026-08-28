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Nashville Airport Could Be Renamed for Dolly Parton
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing renaming Nashville International Airport in honor of Dolly Parton, joining a growing push to put the Tennessee icon’s name on BNA.
Lee and Nashville International Airport announced the proposal Friday, but the name change is not yet final. The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s current naming policy and Lee’s proposal are expected to be discussed at the authority’s Sept. 17 meeting.
The announcement comes as support for renaming the airport has surged following Parton’s death. As of Thursday afternoon, about 140,000 people had signed a Change.org petition calling for the airport to be named after her, including roughly 90,000 signatures added since her death.
The petition was launched in 2025 by Nashville residents who originally hoped to honor Parton while she was still alive.
State Rep. Todd Warner has also said he plans to introduce legislation to rename the airport when lawmakers return to session.
Lee spoke with Parton’s team about his proposal this week. According to the governor’s office, her team expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support and said they are open to continuing the conversation.
“Dolly Parton’s extraordinary life is forever woven into the fabric of our state,” Lee said. “From her rural mountain home in East Tennessee to global stages, Dolly carried the Volunteer Spirit with her.”
The proposal, however, is far from final.
The governor does not have the authority to rename the airport on his own. The decision would likely fall to the airport’s governing board, though there is an ongoing dispute over whether the state-appointed board or Metro Nashville’s board is ultimately in control.
The change could also require action from the Tennessee General Assembly or Metro Council.
The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority said Lee’s proposal and its current naming policy will be addressed at its Sept. 17 meeting.
Any name change could also come with a significant price tag. Previous estimates made during an earlier push to rename BNA after President Donald Trump put the cost of replacing airport signs and branding at about $10 million.
Parton was born in Sevier County and became a global music icon while maintaining deep ties to Tennessee. Her legacy also includes decades of philanthropy through efforts including the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library.
“BNA® is the front door to Music City, and with that comes a responsibility to reflect the very best of who we are as a community,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.
The airport authority previously said its naming policy, originally adopted in 2010 and updated in 2024, lays out the formal process for naming its buildings, spaces, facilities and streets.
More details about the proposal are expected in the coming weeks.
Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
By: CNN Newsource
August 28, 2026
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