Race to Find Survivors After Deadly Nepal Floods

Rescue teams are racing against the clock to find survivors after devastating floods near the Nepal-China border left hundreds dead or missing.

New video shows the dramatic rescue of a boy who climbed onto a rooftop and waved his shirt to get the attention of a helicopter. A rescuer reached down and helped the boy aboard the aircraft.

On the ground, rescue crews are working through thick mud and debris as they search for people who remain missing.

New images also show the terrifying moment floodwaters surged through communities near the Nepal-China border. Residents could be seen rushing toward higher ground as walls of water swept through the area, destroying homes and infrastructure.

On the Chinese side of the border in Tibet, hundreds of rescue workers are using heavy equipment and searching by hand for survivors.

The disaster has also left families around the world waiting for answers about loved ones who were in the region.

The State Department told NBC News that at least three U.S. citizens have been rescued, while about 90 more are among those reported missing.

Dennis Patel is searching for his brother, Venus, who had been looking forward to the trip. Patel said the two spoke by phone the morning of the disaster, but he has not heard from his brother since.

Radhika Sharma is also waiting for word about her parents. She said the last contact she had with them was when they crossed the border at 8 a.m.

As rescue operations continue, families are holding out hope that more survivors will be found in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding.

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