Red Moon Lights Up Southern California During Eclipse

Sky watchers across Southern California had the chance to witness a rare celestial display as the moon took on a striking reddish-copper color during a partial lunar eclipse.

The eclipse unfolded across the Los Angeles area as the moon gradually moved into Earth's shadow, creating the dramatic red appearance at the height of the event.

The eclipse began around 7:30 p.m., reached its peak at approximately 9:13 p.m. and wrapped up around 10:52 p.m.

The reddish appearance happens as the moon moves through Earth's shadow, allowing it to take on a copper or red hue.

The celestial event was also captured over the Coachella Valley, including a view of the moon above Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

For local sky watchers who missed the show, there will be a bit of a wait for the next opportunity. Another partial lunar eclipse like this is not expected to be visible in the area until 2029.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.