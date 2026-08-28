CA, US & World
Trump Beef Import Deal Raises Concerns for Cattle Farmers
As the American cattle herd remains at a historically low level, a new plan to increase imported beef is raising concerns among U.S. cattle producers.
President Donald Trump announced a temporary 90-day waiver on certain tariffs for imported beef, with the administration saying the move is designed to help lower the cost of ground beef for consumers. The plan allows up to 300,000 metric tons of beef intended for ground beef to enter the country without the higher out-of-quota tariff. Trump has said the imported beef would be sold at 25% below current market prices.
But cattle farmers say cheaper imported beef could create additional challenges for producers who are already dealing with a shrinking domestic herd.
“Ultimately, we're looking at losing up to 25% of the value of our animals as they enter the food chain,” said cattle farmer Todd Jackson.
Jackson says lower prices at the grocery store could eventually translate into lower prices paid to feedlots and cattle producers.
“Lower prices on the retail end, that means the packers are going to back off on what they pay for the feedlots, and feedlots are going to back off what they pay us,” he said.
The announcement comes as beef prices remain near record highs. In Tennessee, ground beef is averaging $6.85 per pound, according to the report.
Dale Parker with the Tennessee Cattlemen's Association says producers need stability in the marketplace and questions whether increasing imports is the best long-term solution.
“I wish that instead of importing more beef, that the president had came out and said, hey, let's work on some type of either a tax incentive for cattle producers,” Parker said.
The U.S. cattle herd has fallen to its lowest level in roughly 75 years, contributing to tight supplies and elevated beef prices. Industry groups have warned that additional imports could make it more difficult for American ranchers to rebuild their herds.
The administration argues the import plan is a short-term measure intended to give consumers some relief while the domestic herd recovers.
The policy specifically targets lean beef used for ground beef and does not directly apply to the entire beef market, including steaks and other cuts.
Still, questions remain about where the imported beef will come from, how it will be inspected and how it will compare with domestically produced beef.
For cattle producers, the concern is that a short-term effort to reduce prices could have longer-term consequences for the American beef industry.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 28, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Erosion, rising tides and unstable bluffs are reshaping San Clemente’s iconic coastline — and officials are testing new ways to protect the beach, rail line and nearby infrastructure. The city is using a combination of sand, rock, plants, reinforcement and new walls to fight the impacts. The Orange County Transportation Authority has also built a catchment wall to help keep landslide debris off the coastal rail tracks. And there’s a Coachella Valley connection: San Clemente City Manager Andy Hall previously served as Cathedral City’s city manager. With sea levels rising and extreme tidal events putting more pressure on California’s coast, officials say the work in San Clemente could help other coastal communities prepare for what’s ahead. Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com. #SanClemente #CaliforniaCoast #CoastalErosion #CathedralCity #CoachellaValley NBCPalmSprings
80s pop icon Taylor Dayne is coming to the Coachella Valley, and you could be there! Taylor Dayne sits down with our entertainment contributor TOD Macofsky for a conversation about her legendary career, classic hits, Palm Springs, her upcoming Las Vegas residency and what fans can expect when she takes the stage at Spotlight 29. Taylor Dayne performs Friday, September 4 at 8 p.m. at Spotlight 29. Want to WIN tickets? Enter now at: nbcpalmsprings.com/promotions Watch the full interview with Taylor Dayne on Desert Entertainment with TOD at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TaylorDayne #Spotlight29 #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #80sMusic ConcertGiveaway TicketGiveaway DesertEntertainment
California is considering major penalties for hospitals and medical groups that exceed state healthcare spending targets. But could those fines actually lead to cuts in critical services like emergency rooms, mental health and obstetrics? Tammy and Stephanie weigh in on the potential impact—and why controlling healthcare costs may be a double-edged sword. Watch the full discussion and hear the panel’s take at NBCPalmSprings.com/therogginreport
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tonight the city of Coachella made history - becoming the first city in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County to enact a permanent data center ban. The unanimous decision comes after months of demands from hundreds of residents asking city council to shut down a massive data center project proposed in the east end of the city. Tonight at 11, our @newsbyalondra has the latest details.
Palm Springs City Council is taking a vote on whether or not to temporarily pause all applications and permits for a new data center in the city. Stay tuned on nbcpalmsprings.com for the results of that vote later #coachellavalley #palmsprings #datacenters #citycouncil #localnews
Tonight one vote stands between the city of Coachella and a permanent data center ban. Meanwhile, Palm Springs City Council is considering a temporary 45 day ordinance ban against data centers on their end. Make sure to tune in to our 6 and 11 p.m newscasts as our @newsbyalondra has the latest details on the final vote and reaction from the community.
Did you SEE what viewers spotted behind Brad during the Roggin Report? Eagle-eyed viewers were convinced there was something… a little questionable… sitting outside his window. But was it really a naughty garden sculpture? Or was there a much more innocent explanation hiding in plain sight? Let’s just say Brad had some explaining to do. Watch the full story and see what REALLY caused all the commotion at NBCPalmSprings.com. #RogginReport #FredRoggin #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings YouSawWhat OnlyInTheDesert DesertLife
Thousands of revelers took over the streets of Buñol for La Tomatina — the world’s most famous tomato fight! 🇪🇸 About 22,000 people joined the one-hour food fight, with a whopping 330,000+ pounds of tomatoes getting tossed, smashed and… well, basically turned into salsa. 😂🍅 Would you jump into this tomato madness or watch from a safe, tomato-free distance? 👀 #LaTomatina #LaTomatina2026 #Spain #Bunol #TomatoFight FoodFight Travel Festival SpainTravel NBCPalmSprings
Our Kai Beech talks with the owner of Real Italian Deli in Palm Desert about why using the best ingredients matters — even when it cuts into profits. From making their own bread to carefully choosing what goes into every sandwich, quality is at the core of the business. 🥪🇮🇹 #PalmDesert #RealItalianDeli #CoachellaValley #LocalBusiness #ItalianDeli Sandwiches PalmDesertEats NBCPalmSprings