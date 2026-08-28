Trump Beef Import Deal Raises Concerns for Cattle Farmers

As the American cattle herd remains at a historically low level, a new plan to increase imported beef is raising concerns among U.S. cattle producers.

President Donald Trump announced a temporary 90-day waiver on certain tariffs for imported beef, with the administration saying the move is designed to help lower the cost of ground beef for consumers. The plan allows up to 300,000 metric tons of beef intended for ground beef to enter the country without the higher out-of-quota tariff. Trump has said the imported beef would be sold at 25% below current market prices.

But cattle farmers say cheaper imported beef could create additional challenges for producers who are already dealing with a shrinking domestic herd.

“Ultimately, we're looking at losing up to 25% of the value of our animals as they enter the food chain,” said cattle farmer Todd Jackson.

Jackson says lower prices at the grocery store could eventually translate into lower prices paid to feedlots and cattle producers.

“Lower prices on the retail end, that means the packers are going to back off on what they pay for the feedlots, and feedlots are going to back off what they pay us,” he said.

The announcement comes as beef prices remain near record highs. In Tennessee, ground beef is averaging $6.85 per pound, according to the report.

Dale Parker with the Tennessee Cattlemen's Association says producers need stability in the marketplace and questions whether increasing imports is the best long-term solution.

“I wish that instead of importing more beef, that the president had came out and said, hey, let's work on some type of either a tax incentive for cattle producers,” Parker said.

The U.S. cattle herd has fallen to its lowest level in roughly 75 years, contributing to tight supplies and elevated beef prices. Industry groups have warned that additional imports could make it more difficult for American ranchers to rebuild their herds.

The administration argues the import plan is a short-term measure intended to give consumers some relief while the domestic herd recovers.

The policy specifically targets lean beef used for ground beef and does not directly apply to the entire beef market, including steaks and other cuts.

Still, questions remain about where the imported beef will come from, how it will be inspected and how it will compare with domestically produced beef.

For cattle producers, the concern is that a short-term effort to reduce prices could have longer-term consequences for the American beef industry.

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