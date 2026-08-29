18-Year-Old Arrested After Flock Camera Cut Down in Temecula

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a Flock Safety camera was allegedly cut down and loaded into a vehicle in Temecula Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were patrolling near E. Benton Road and De Portola Road when a citizen reported seeing a group of people who had loaded a cut-down Flock Safety camera into a vehicle.

The citizen provided deputies with the vehicle's license plate number. That information was then shared with the department's Aviation Unit, which located the vehicle at a home in the 43000 block of Matera Court.

Deputies responded to the location and conducted a traffic stop, detaining the occupants without incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified 18-year-old Andrew Anderson as the primary suspect. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of grand theft and felony vandalism. The other occupants of the vehicle were released.

The stolen Flock camera was recovered and is expected to be returned to Flock Safety.

The arrest marks the second time in one week that Riverside County deputies have arrested a man accused of vandalizing a Flock camera. The earlier case involved a Palm Desert man who authorities say also assaulted a Flock Safety contractor.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity and warned that intentionally damaging or tampering with Flock cameras can lead to felony charges and arrest.

Flock cameras have faced increased scrutiny in Southern California in recent months. In Ventura County, an audit found that Flock inadvertently shared county data with law enforcement agencies outside the state, including federal agents.

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