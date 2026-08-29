Hungry Goats Help Uncover Historic Black Cemetery in Georgia

ATLANTA (WUPA) — Volunteers are making progress in their effort to uncover a historic African American cemetery hidden beneath kudzu in College Park, Georgia.

The cemetery is located behind Mount Calvary Baptist Church on JT Alexander Avenue. Community donations helped the One Square Mile Project bring in more than a dozen goats from Red Wagon Goats to eat through the thick vegetation covering the grave sites.

The goats are being used to clear about an acre and a half of land over a two-week period.

“They are going to clear this whole kudzu area and hopefully get these folks out,” said Bre Johnson with Red Wagon Goats.

Workers built a long fence around the area while the goats feed on the kudzu. Staff return regularly to check on the animals and the progress of the cleanup.

When the greenery is reduced to roughly 10% to 20%, the goats are given supplemental hay, Red Wagon Goats owner Megan Kibby said. She added that the animals can sometimes create their own challenges, including escaping their enclosures.

The goat-powered cleanup is helping uncover a cemetery that volunteers say has been largely hidden and neglected for years.

Craig Eberhart of the One Square Mile Project said volunteers have been uncovering graves by hand for several months and have found headstones dating back to 1925.

The cemetery includes the final resting places of African American educators, veterans, morticians and other community leaders who played important roles in the history of College Park.

“There has been immense interest in the community about it,” Eberhart said.

He estimates the restoration project could cost more than $1 million and says the effort will require support from the community, local government and the state. He also hopes the nearby airport will become involved.

Kibby said Red Wagon Goats has helped restore several historic cemeteries across metro Atlanta and said the company is proud to be part of preservation efforts involving historically neglected properties.

Volunteers continue meeting at the cemetery on Saturdays to help with the cleanup. Community members interested in volunteering or donating can contact the One Square Mile Project.

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