Sick Sea Lions Surge Along California Coast, Prompting Investigation

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — A significant increase in sick sea lions along California’s Central Coast has prompted the Marine Mammal Center to deploy response crews and investigate whether toxins from harmful algal blooms, specifically domoic acid, are responsible.

The Marine Mammal Center reported rescuing 15 to 20 sick sea lions over a three-day period and anticipates the number to rise. Many of the animals are exhibiting symptoms of domoic acid toxicity, including seizures, disorientation and abnormal behavior.

“You can see here on our big board, these are basically animals that have been called into our hotline,” said Giancarlo Rulli, a spokesperson for the Marine Mammal Center. “MBO means Monterey Bay operations. And it gives you an idea, as of 11:30 this morning with more calls coming in at the minute. The vast majority in terms of a hot spot of what we're seeing right now, are large, subadult and adult California sea lions impacted with domoic acid poisoning.”

“They may have kind of ataxic movements. So uncoordinated movements that we're seeing with them all the way up to an animal that is seizing on a beach is what we're currently seeing with our patients,” said Laura Campbell, a veterinarian with the Marine Mammal Center.

While the exact cause of the spike in cases remains unclear, response crews are working to rescue affected animals and transport them to the center’s main hospital in Sausalito for further evaluation and care.

“Right now we have four sea lions currently in triage right here in Castroville,” Rulli said. “This was full yesterday and was mostly full the day before.”

At Moss Landing State Beach, three dead sea lions were discovered along the shore. While domoic acid poisoning is not new to the Central Coast, the recent increase in cases has led experts to emphasize the importance of public awareness.

“They are not their normal selves. Wild animals are already unpredictable, and especially so when they have an algal toxin that's impacting both their memory and cognitive portion of how they behave, but also increases potentially unpredictable behavior,” Rulli said.

The Marine Mammal Center is preparing for additional cases and is urging the public to contact them if they encounter a sea lion in distress, rather than approaching the animal themselves.

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