California Police Catch Wanted Man During Panda Express Lunch

Monrovia police officers eating lunch at a local Panda Express finally caught a break when the man they've been searching for strolled into the restaurant on Wednesday night.

The officers tried to apprehend the man wanted for a parole violation twice before, but he escaped them both times after running onto the freeway.

"On attempt #3, officers were taking a well-deserved Panda Express break when, out of nowhere, the wanted man walked right up to them," Monrovia PD wrote in a post to Instagram.

Body camera video from the officers showed them spotting the man and rushing out of their seats to tackle him.

"At this point, we're not sure if it was good police work, bad timing, or the irresistible smell of chow mein," Monrovia PD wrote. "Either way, an arrest was made. And don't worry the officers went back for their food and finished their chow mein. Priorities."

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.