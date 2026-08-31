Animal Advocates Ask California AG to Act Against Rescue

Animal advocates are asking California Attorney General Rob Bonta to take action against Miranda’s Rescue in Fortuna, following an animal cruelty investigation involving the nonprofit.

The case centers on Shannon Miranda, who operates Miranda’s Rescue in Humboldt County. The investigation began last April.

A search of the property in June found the bodies of 117 dogs, along with dozens of skulls and bone fragments and more than 600 collars.

Six of the dogs had been transferred to Miranda’s Rescue from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. The Palm Springs shelter has since severed ties with the organization.

The request for Bonta to intervene was filed August 25 by Advancing Law for Animals.

Attorneys are asking the state to dissolve Miranda’s Rescue and appoint a receiver to care for any animals that may still be on the property and to protect the nonprofit’s assets.

The case has drawn attention in the Coachella Valley because of the connection to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, which transferred six dogs to the rescue before cutting ties with the organization.

The request now puts the future of Miranda’s Rescue in the hands of state officials as animal advocates push for additional action following the investigation.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.