California Diaper Bill Would Require Ingredient Disclosure

California lawmakers are considering a new measure that could give parents more information about what is inside their baby’s diapers.

The state Senate passed Assembly Bill 1901 last Thursday. The measure would require manufacturers to disclose all ingredients used in disposable diapers sold in California and explain why each ingredient is included.

The legislation comes amid concerns that there are currently no federal requirements for companies to disclose every chemical used in disposable diapers.

Researchers and advocacy groups say some diapers can contain chemicals known as VOCs, or volatile organic compounds. Those compounds may come from materials including inks, dyes, adhesives and bleaching agents.

Supporters of the legislation say requiring manufacturers to disclose the ingredients would give parents more information about the products they use for their babies.

If signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, the information would have to be made available online by the end of 2028.

The bill would also require the ingredient information to be printed directly on diaper packaging by January 2029.

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