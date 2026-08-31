California Lawmakers Move to Ban Disposable Nicotine Vapes

California lawmakers are moving to ban disposable nicotine vapes in the state, with a measure now headed to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for consideration.

Assembly Bill 762 would prohibit the manufacturing and importing of disposable vapes beginning January 1, 2027. The sale of e-cigarettes covered by the measure would then be prohibited beginning in 2028.

Violations could result in a $500 fine.

Supporters of the bill say disposable vapes are not only a concern because of nicotine use, but also because of their environmental impact.

The batteries inside disposable vaping devices can end up in landfills or as litter, creating potential fire risks and potentially releasing toxic chemicals.

The bill now goes to Newsom for consideration. If signed into law, the restrictions would take effect in stages beginning in 2027.

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