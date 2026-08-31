Federal Crackdown Targets Trucking Schools Over English Violations

Federal officials have announced a nationwide crackdown on violations involving English-proficiency requirements for commercial truck drivers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said hundreds of dangerous truck drivers have already been removed from the roads as part of the federal effort.

Officials announced the emergency shutdown of 110 driving schools, which Duffy said were responsible for approximately 5,000 violations involving English-proficiency requirements.

Federal regulations require commercial motor vehicle operators to be able to speak and understand English well enough to safely perform their duties.

Duffy emphasized that the English-proficiency requirement has been in place for decades.

"I didn't create that rule. President Trump didn't create that rule. That rule has been in place for decades," Duffy said.

The Transportation Secretary also defended the broader crackdown, saying the program is not specifically directed at undocumented drivers.

Federal officials say the enforcement effort is focused on ensuring commercial drivers meet existing safety and licensing requirements.

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