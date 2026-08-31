Grand Canyon flash floods leave 1 dead, 15 possibly missing

Sudden and massive flash flooding hit parts of Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend as a series of storms swept through the area, trapping visitors and damaging infrastructure.

Officials said at least one person died and about 15 people may be missing after flash floods tore through parts of the park Saturday.

The rushing water destroyed footbridges, eliminating hiker access across a creek and trapping numerous people. Some visitors said bridges they had crossed just minutes earlier were washed away by the flooding.

Authorities brought in helicopters to help evacuate people from areas affected by the floodwaters. The National Park Service said that as of Sunday afternoon, at least 62 people had been evacuated.

Officials also recovered the body of a 46-year-old man.

The flooding caused significant damage throughout the area, including knocking out a water pipeline that services tourists and supports fire suppression efforts.

One woman who was hiking when the storms moved through abandoned her hike and returned to her campsite. She recorded video while sheltering in her tent, using her foot to keep the tent from blowing away as water poured in.

Officials planned additional evacuations Sunday, while crews conducted helicopter searches for people who may have been missing. No missing individuals were found during those searches.

The rugged terrain of the Grand Canyon presents significant challenges for search-and-rescue crews, making evacuations and searches particularly difficult.

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