US, Iran Exchange Fire as Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran exchanged fire over the weekend for the first time in a month, raising concerns about a possible return to fighting in the region.

During the lull in fighting, the U.S. has increased economic pressure on Iran in an effort to force concessions from Tehran, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

NBC News correspondent Matt Bradley reported from Tel Aviv that the latest strikes are increasing tensions.

Iran responded to the attacks by saying foreigners must be driven out of the region and "taught a serious lesson."

The weekend exchange marked the first U.S. strikes against Iran in about a month. Iran then returned fire, saying it had targeted U.S. bases in Jordan.

Iran also claimed it had attacked U.S. bases in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE denied that any strikes had occurred or even been attempted on its territory.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that several U.S. military leaders warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that prolonging operations against Iran could be unsustainable and risk weakening U.S. defenses, including defenses within the United States.

The report was based on people familiar with a recent Pentagon assessment. Officials cited by the newspaper declined to discuss internal operational processes and could not comment further.

The renewed exchange of fire comes as tensions remain high and concerns grow over whether the latest strikes could lead to a broader return to fighting.

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