Bawah Reserve: Indonesia’s Luxury Island Escape for Active Travelers

For travelers looking beyond the Maldives for a secluded luxury getaway, Bawah Reserve offers a remote island experience in Indonesia’s Riau Islands, combining high-end accommodations, wellness activities and marine conservation.

The resort occupies six islands in an isolated section of the archipelago, where guests can snorkel, scuba dive, swim, practice yoga and participate in activities such as coffee tastings and perfume-making classes.

Getting there is part of the experience. Guests typically travel through Singapore before taking a ferry across the Singapore Strait to Indonesia’s Batam Island. From there, they transfer to Hang Nadim Airport and board a private seaplane for the roughly 75-minute flight to Bawah.

The seaplanes carry a maximum of 10 passengers, and travelers are limited to 15 kilograms of luggage. The resort provides many basic items, including sunscreen, shampoo, beach towels, sun hats and bathrobes.

After landing on the water beside the resort's pier, guests are greeted by staff and escorted to their accommodations.

Bawah's most affordable rooms start at $1,980 per night, with a three-night minimum stay. The room rate includes three meals and one spa treatment each day. The resort also offers more elaborate accommodations, including a four-bedroom suite with a private infinity pool that costs $12,300 during high season.

Paul Robinson, Bawah's chief of operations, told CNN the resort is designed for people who are "bored with the Maldives." Rather than focusing primarily on relaxing in overwater accommodations, Bawah emphasizes activities and personalized experiences.

Wellness is a major part of the resort. Its Aura spa features Indonesian ingredients including coffee, honey, ginger, kaffir lime and galangal. Guests can also use a dry sauna, wet sauna and cold plunge pool. Daily yoga classes are offered in an overwater bungalow that also houses a small gym.

The resort also has a strong focus on marine conservation. Three resident marine biologists collect sea turtle eggs from across the surrounding islands and relocate them to protected nests on one of Bawah's beaches. When the hatchlings emerge, guests may be alerted so they can watch the turtles make their way toward the sea.

Personalization extends throughout the resort. Before arriving, guests provide information about their preferences, sleeping habits and food allergies. Staff use that information to tailor meals, drinks and other details during their stay.

Bawah also emphasizes locally inspired food and products, including seafood-focused meals, Indonesian ingredients and merchandise made with recycled ocean plastic.

For travelers willing to make the journey, Bawah offers a secluded alternative to more familiar luxury island destinations, with an emphasis on nature, wellness and personalized service.

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