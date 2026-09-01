California Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration to Reject Yosemite Development Proposal

A bipartisan group of 61 California lawmakers is urging the Trump administration to reject a proposal that could allow a private developer to use land within Yosemite National Park.

The effort is being led by Assemblymember Greg Wallace, who sent a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum asking the administration to address the proposal.

Under the plan, a Nevada developer would build a road through parkland to provide access to a proposed village that would include homes and shops.

The proposal is drawing opposition from lawmakers, who say a federal court rejected a similar road proposal in 2012. They are now asking Burgum to confirm whether the current proposal has also been rejected.

The National Park Service says no final decision has been made. The agency also says it does not have the legal authority to simply transfer parkland to a private developer.

The debate is continuing in Sacramento as lawmakers seek clarification from the federal government about the future of the proposal and whether development could move forward within Yosemite National Park.

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