Congress Votes to Avert Government Shutdown Ahead of Midterm Elections

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown ahead of the November midterm elections.

The House voted Tuesday to approve a short-term government funding bill that will keep the federal government operating through December 11. The measure passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

The extension moves the next government funding deadline beyond September 30, taking the threat of a shutdown off the table as lawmakers prepare to return to the campaign trail.

The timing is significant, with control of Congress at stake in the November elections.

Government funding has been a frequent source of partisan conflict in Washington. The current Congress oversaw the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, but Tuesday’s vote passed with relatively little drama as lawmakers look to leave Washington and focus on their reelection campaigns.

The House approved the version of the funding extension previously passed by the Senate before lawmakers left Washington for the August recess.

The Senate version differs from an earlier House proposal in several ways. It does not include additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection, which have already been funded through the end of Trump’s term.

The measure also temporarily blocks a proposed administration rule that critics argued could further politicize federal grants.

With the House vote complete, the bill now goes to President Trump, who is expected to sign it and formally extend government funding through December 11.