CV Link to Get More Shade With $1.2 Million Investment

A new investment is bringing more shade and comfort to people using CV Link in the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley Mountains Conservancy has awarded more than $1.2 million for improvements at CV Link rest stops in Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Coachella.

The project will add shade structures along with more than 20 native trees, providing additional protection from the desert sun for people using the regional trail.

Officials say the improvements are the result of feedback received following the opening of CV Link last year. The new features are intended to make the rest areas more comfortable for people using the pathway.

The funding comes through Proposition 4, a state bond measure supporting projects across California.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

The improvements are part of ongoing efforts to enhance CV Link and make the trail more accessible and enjoyable for residents and visitors throughout the Coachella Valley.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.