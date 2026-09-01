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JD Vance Faces Questions From Jewish Republicans Over Israel Policy
Vice President JD Vance faced questions from Jewish Republican activists Monday about his views on Israel and his relationship with controversial media figures as he spoke privately to members of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.
Vance's appearance came as some Jewish Republicans have expressed concerns about his approach to the U.S.-Israel relationship and as Republicans begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Some activists have voiced support for Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Sen. Ted Cruz has questioned whether Republicans have fully rallied behind Vance.
The roughly 45-minute conversation at the Venetian was moderated by Norm Coleman, a former Minnesota senator and national chairman of the RJC board. Reporters were not permitted in the room, but CNN obtained audio from someone who attended the event.
Vance acknowledged growing skepticism of the U.S.-Israel relationship among younger Americans and said Republicans need to explain why the alliance is in the best interest of the United States.
The discussion also turned to Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and Joe Rogan after Coleman noted that the personalities had provided platforms to people accused of antisemitism. Vance defended his willingness to appear on a range of media platforms, saying Republicans need to be willing to bring their message "anywhere and to any person."
Vance specifically distinguished Rogan from Nick Fuentes, a White nationalist and Holocaust denier who was hosted by President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.
Some RJC attendees said Vance did not go far enough in addressing Carlson, who has criticized U.S. support for Israel and opposed American involvement in foreign conflicts.
"He totally deflected," said Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Gen Z Jewish activist who attended the gathering.
RJC board member Eric Levine said he wished Vance had "unambiguously separated himself and condemned Tucker by name."
Others came away with a more favorable impression. Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary and RJC board member, said Vance "answered a lot of questions that people had about where his heart is."
Vance has repeatedly condemned antisemitism and has called Fuentes a "total loser." However, he has continued to describe Carlson as a friend despite disagreements over politics and foreign policy.
Earlier Monday, Vance traveled to Michigan to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. There, he criticized Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed over his response to a March attack on a Detroit-area synagogue.
The Michigan Senate race has become an important issue for Jewish Republicans, while the conversations surrounding Vance, Carlson and Israel also highlighted the early divisions that could shape the Republican presidential primary in 2028.
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By: CNN Newsource
September 1, 2026
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