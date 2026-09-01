CA, US & World
Mississippi Mayor Defends Decision Not to Lower Flags for Dolly Parton
Flags are flying at full staff at city buildings in Olive Branch, Mississippi—and the decision is sparking debate among residents and beyond.
President Donald Trump and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves both ordered American flags lowered to honor the life and legacy of Dolly Parton.
But in Olive Branch, Mayor Ken Adams has decided to keep the flags at full staff.
Adams says Mississippi cities operate under home-rule authority. In a statement posted to Facebook, the mayor acknowledged that Parton was “a great person” and said he has “nothing but respect for her.”
However, Adams says the honor of lowering the American flag should be reserved for military heroes, fallen first responders and major national leaders.
Some Olive Branch residents disagree, arguing that Parton’s extraordinary career, philanthropy and impact make her deserving of the honor.
One resident said Parton was an iconic figure regardless of her official position.
Others agree with the mayor and say lowering the flag to half-staff should remain an extraordinary honor.
Resident Melanie Fink said the standard should be applied consistently, pointing to the decision to lower flags for conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
“If it was lowered for Charlie Kirk, then it surely should be lowered for Dolly Parton,” Fink said.
On Facebook, residents have continued to weigh in, offering sharply different opinions.
One veteran and first responder said he was “100% okay” with lowering the flags because of Parton’s support for America.
Another resident defended Adams, saying that if flags were lowered for every beloved musician or actor, they would constantly be at half-staff.
News crews asked Mayor Adams for an interview, but he directed them back to his social media statement explaining his decision.
For now, the flags in Olive Branch remain at full staff, even as the debate continues over how the community should honor Dolly Parton.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 1, 2026
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