Preliminary Hearing Ends for Man Accused in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Closing arguments have wrapped up in the preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk nearly a year ago.

Prosecutors argued there is enough evidence for the case to move forward, saying Robinson created a great risk of death by allegedly firing into a crowd of thousands.

The defense pushed back, arguing there was no evidence that anyone else was threatened and accusing prosecutors of relying on speculation.

The judge is expected to rule after a break on whether the case can proceed to trial.