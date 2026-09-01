Riverside County Approves $32.7 Million Deal for New Deputy Body Cameras

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies will receive upgraded body-worn cameras after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a contract Tuesday for more than 2,000 new cameras.

The 5-0 vote authorizes the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office to enter into a long-term agreement with Axon Enterprise Inc. for 2,086 current-generation body-worn cameras. The contract is valued at $32.69 million, including contingencies, and covers the cameras, storage, technical support and related services through Aug. 31, 2031.

The funding will come from the sheriff’s appropriations rather than the county’s General Fund.

Riverside County has used Axon body cameras since 2021, when the Sheriff’s Office acquired roughly 1,500 cameras along with technical support and replacement parts.

Undersheriff Don Sharp told supervisors the upgraded technology has provided significant benefits to the department, including accountability, investigations and use-of-force cases.

Sharp said the recordings can also help deputies with report writing and prosecutors with cases. The footage can provide documentation of critical incidents and help resolve questions about what happened during interactions between deputies and members of the public.

“The greatest benefit from these cameras is increased technology,” Sharp told the board.

The sheriff’s office has also cited transparency and public trust as benefits of reliable body-worn camera systems. Officials said the recordings can provide objective documentation of critical incidents, assist investigations and support de-escalation efforts.

The new agreement will provide the department with current-generation Axon Body 4 cameras, along with storage and other services for the next five years.

The county’s Board of Supervisors meets Tuesdays at the Riverside County Administrative Center in Riverside.

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