Supreme Court Allows White House Ballroom Construction to Continue

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that construction can continue on a $400 million ballroom project at the White House while a legal challenge moves forward.

The court ruled 5-4 on Monday in response to an emergency request from the administration. The decision allows above-ground construction of the project to continue after a lower court had ordered that portion of the work to be halted.

The project is being funded through private donations, according to court documents. The administration has described the project as part of a larger security and infrastructure complex at the White House.

The legal challenge was brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argued that construction could not proceed without additional authorization.

In its unsigned ruling, the Supreme Court focused on whether the National Trust had legal standing to bring the case. The majority concluded that the organization had not demonstrated the type of concrete and particularized injury required to establish standing under Article III of the Constitution.

The ruling allows construction to continue as the broader legal dispute proceeds. It does not constitute a final ruling on all of the underlying legal questions surrounding the project.

Chief Justice John Roberts was among the four justices who dissented, according to the Supreme Court's ruling.