Tropical Storm Edouard Reaches Texas Coast, Brings Heavy Rain and Flood Threat

Tropical Storm Edouard has reached the Texas coast after being upgraded from a tropical depression Monday.

The storm is bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the region, with forecasters warning of the potential for storm surge and flash flooding.

NBC News correspondent Jesse Kirsch is in Port Arthur, where rain bands are moving across the area and winds are causing trees to sway.

Officials are closely monitoring the potential for flooding in Port Arthur and communities across the region as the storm continues to move ashore.

The threat of heavy rain and flooding is expected to remain a concern for several hours.