Tucson Gay Bar Shooting Investigated as Hate Crime After 3 Deaths

Police in Tucson, Arizona, have opened a hate crime investigation after a deadly shooting outside a longtime gay bar left three people dead, including the suspected shooter.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the parking lot of Venture-N, a gay bar near downtown Tucson. Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Ousman Ceesay and said he had a note listing several LGBTQ-associated businesses.

Police said Ceesay confronted Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Davis Capara, 33, in the parking lot before fatally shooting them. Ceesay was also wounded and later died at a local hospital.

The shooting has prompted increased police patrols around LGBTQ establishments in Tucson.

Tucson Police Chief Monica Prieto said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

"I am deeply saddened that another senseless loss of life has happened in our community," Prieto said. "Bias-based crimes are especially heinous and have no place in our community."

The shooting has shaken members of Tucson's LGBTQ community. Scott Blades, an LGBTQ community member, described Venture-N as an important gathering place and a location where people have traditionally felt safe.

"It's just heartbreaking. Such a senseless, tragic shooting," Blades told CNN affiliate KOLD.

Community members placed candles and flowers outside the bar to remember the victims.

Colette Barajas, owner and broker of Centra Realty and a longtime member of the LGBTQ community, said she was nervous about displaying a rainbow flag outside her business and home following the shooting.

"We'll keep finding ways to create that community and find ways to create safety for ourselves and for each other," Blades said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero expressed support for the LGBTQ community in a video message, saying the shooting was a reminder that homophobia remains a concern.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover also issued a statement expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

"No one should fear being targeted simply because of who they are and where they gather," Conover said.

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation plans to hold an event Wednesday to honor the victims.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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