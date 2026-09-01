Tupac Shakur Killing Ends With Murder Conviction After 30 Years

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting, a Nevada jury convicted Duane “Keffe D” Davis of first-degree murder after less than three hours of deliberation.

The unanimous verdict makes Davis, 63, the first and only person to be held legally accountable for Shakur’s 1996 killing. Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips, was arrested in 2023 after years of making public statements about the shooting.

Shakur’s family reacted emotionally as the verdict was read in a downtown Las Vegas courtroom. His sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, cried quietly as other family members held hands and embraced.

Davis showed little emotion as the verdict was announced but raised a fist as he left the courtroom. He asked the judge for an appeal. He remains jailed without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13. He could face life in prison without parole.

The four-week trial centered heavily on Davis’ own statements about the killing. Prosecutors presented statements he made to police and accounts included in his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend.” Prosecutors said Davis was in the vehicle with the gunman and orchestrated the shooting as retaliation for an earlier confrontation involving his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

Prosecutors acknowledged that Davis was not accused of firing the shots that killed Shakur.

Clark County District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo argued during closing statements that Davis had admitted his involvement repeatedly over the years.

“Mr. Davis is attempting to escape responsibility for a crime everybody knows he committed, even him,” DiGiacomo said.

Davis’ attorney, Michael Sanft, argued that his client was an unreliable narrator who had made contradictory statements for fame and money. The defense also pointed to the lack of physical evidence connecting Davis to the crime, including the absence of a recovered murder weapon, DNA or fingerprints.

Sanft told jurors, “You have no proof. There is no evidence.”

Jurors ultimately rejected the defense argument. The youngest juror, 21, was born nearly a decade after Shakur was killed.

Shakur was 25 when he was shot multiple times while riding in a BMW with Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight on Sept. 7, 1996. He died several days later at a Las Vegas hospital.

The shooting followed a fight involving Shakur and Anderson at the MGM Grand earlier that night. Anderson was never charged in Shakur’s killing and was killed in an unrelated gang shooting two years later.

The case became one of the most enduring mysteries in hip-hop, spawning documentaries, podcasts and years of speculation surrounding Shakur’s death.

Shakur’s family said the conviction brought relief but emphasized that his legacy continues.

“While this verdict is decades in the making, this is not the end of the story,” the family said.

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