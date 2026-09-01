U.S. Carries Out New Strikes on Iranian Targets Near Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military carried out a new round of strikes against Iranian targets Tuesday, escalating tensions in the Middle East as the war between the two countries enters its seventh month.

U.S. Central Command said American forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in Iran around noon Eastern time.

CENTCOM said the strikes were in response to recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against U.S. service members deployed to the region.

The latest strikes follow an exchange of attacks between the United States and Iran overnight Sunday into Monday—the first direct exchange between the two countries in more than a month.

Iran had said it launched missiles toward U.S. military targets in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a U.S. strike on Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island.

The United States said Iran had attempted to place sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy-shipping routes.

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Iran could face more severe U.S. military action if it retaliates.

Trump said the latest U.S. strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including radar systems that Tehran had attempted to rebuild.

Iran has vowed to respond.

Iran's Armed Forces Central Headquarters said it would deliver what it called “crushing and devastating blows” against the United States.

Reports from Iranian state and semi-official media described explosions in several locations.

Four projectiles reportedly struck the port cities of Chabahar and Konarak in southeastern Iran. Explosions were also reported near Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, along the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media also reported strikes near Jiroft Airport and a fishmeal factory on Qeshm Island. An explosion was separately reported in Asaluyeh, a major gas and petrochemical hub.

The reports did not immediately establish the extent of damage or casualties.

The military escalation also affected global energy markets. Oil futures rose above $94 a barrel Tuesday following the announcement of the new U.S. strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major focus of the conflict because it is a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments. Trump has insisted the strait remains open and in good condition, although shipping traffic is still significantly below levels seen before the war.

Trump has previously described recent U.S. military action as “very limited,” while also claiming that Iran's military capabilities have been significantly degraded.

With Iran promising retaliation and the United States warning of further military action, the latest strikes add another dangerous escalation to the seven-month conflict.