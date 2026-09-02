Airline Turns Over Black Box Data After Low Rugby Stadium Flyover

South African airline Airlink is turning over black box data to aviation authorities as investigators examine whether safety rules were violated during a remarkably low flyover of a packed rugby stadium in Cape Town.

Two 98-seat Embraer E-190 regional jets flew over DHL Stadium Saturday shortly before a match between South Africa's Springboks and New Zealand's All Blacks. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft descended to about 46 feet above the stadium roof.

Airlink said Wednesday that data from the aircraft's digital flight recorders shows the flights were conducted within the safety altitude and speed limits approved by the South African Civil Aviation Authority. The airline said authorities provided guidance, approval and support for the flyover and that each aircraft was operated by three senior captains, including a safety and technical officer. No passengers were aboard.

The aviation authority is reviewing the flight data and has requested additional information from Airlink. Officials said the review is needed to determine whether the flyover raised any safety concerns.

Airlink conducted a similar flyover over Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium the previous week using the same specially painted aircraft. The airline has since withdrawn an application for a third flyover planned for this weekend.

The flyover has been celebrated by many in South Africa, but aviation experts have questioned whether the maneuver was worth the risk. Former National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Pete Goelz told CNN that a flyby at a much higher altitude would still be impressive without creating the same level of risk.

U.S. aviation rules generally require aircraft to remain at least 1,000 feet above congested areas unless specific authorization is granted.

Low-flying aircraft have a long history in South African rugby, including a South African Airways Boeing 747 flyover during the 1995 Rugby World Cup final and an Emirates A380 flyover in 2024.

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