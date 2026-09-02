Bond Market Pressures Could Mean Higher Costs

The bond market may not get as much attention as the stock market, but economists say it can have a major impact on the U.S. economy — and consumers.

A recent sell-off in the bond market has pushed Treasury yields higher, putting pressure on household borrowers.

Higher Treasury yields can lead to higher interest rates on mortgages, auto loans and other forms of borrowing because banks use Treasury rates as a benchmark.

The U.S. national debt has also topped 40 trillion dollars, while inflation remains elevated and global oil prices remain high.

In recent weeks, the Treasury Department announced plans to buy back more of its debt in an effort to help slow the rise in yields.

For consumers already dealing with higher costs for necessities like groceries and gas, rising borrowing costs could add to financial pressure.