Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Latest Attempt to Limit Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to limit birthright citizenship, partially halting an executive order issued after the Supreme Court struck down his broader effort last year.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman ruled that the Trump administration cannot enforce the new policy against the certified class of legal challengers in the case. The order covers children who would have been denied citizenship under Trump's original executive order.

Boardman said the administration can continue working on guidance for federal agencies on how the policy would be implemented. In her ruling, she wrote that the new policy was likely unconstitutional under the Supreme Court's decision this summer.

The latest executive action, issued in August, sought to narrow recognized exceptions to birthright citizenship. The principle, rooted in the 14th Amendment, generally grants U.S. citizenship to people born on U.S. soil regardless of their parents' immigration status.

Trump's order directed federal agencies not to recognize citizenship for certain children whose parents are not U.S. citizens, including cases involving an "alien enemy," a foreign government employee or so-called birth tourism.

Boardman wrote that allowing the order to take effect could deny citizenship to children the Supreme Court had determined were citizens.

Trump has made restricting birthright citizenship a major immigration policy goal during his second term. His first executive order on the issue, issued after he returned to office, sought to deny citizenship to babies born to parents who were unlawfully in the country or in the United States under temporary status.

The Supreme Court rejected that broader effort this summer, finding it unconstitutional. A second legal challenge to Trump's latest policy is pending in New Hampshire.

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