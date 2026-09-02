Labor Protest Outside Riverside Amazon Warehouse Sparks Opposition

A labor protest outside an Amazon warehouse in South Riverside is drawing opposing claims from the company and the Teamsters Union.

The Teamsters say workers at the DJT6 facility began a work stoppage, demanding safer working conditions and alleging unfair labor practices. The union says the action brought the facility to a 24-hour stop.

Amazon disputes that claim, saying the Teamsters do not represent workers at the facility and that the demonstration did not disrupt operations.

The company says its employees receive competitive pay, health benefits and other workplace benefits. Amazon says its average base hourly wage is now more than 23 dollars.

The Teamsters say they are continuing to push for better pay, safer working conditions and workers' rights.