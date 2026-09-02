Minneapolis Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured, Including 2 Officers

At least one person is dead and five others are injured, including two police officers, following a shooting Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, officials said.

Hennepin County Medical Center confirmed it received six patients following the shooting and that one of them died. Police earlier said two officers were among multiple victims and asked people to avoid the area near 15 E. Grant St.

Dozens of police vehicles and officers surrounded the scene around 5:45 p.m. local time as pedestrians continued moving through the surrounding area. The location is near an apartment complex, the Minneapolis Convention Center, hotels and a hospital.

The nearby University of St. Thomas' Minneapolis campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to a university spokesperson.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his public safety team was responding and that state officials were on the ground.

"Grateful to law enforcement actively working to ensure the safety of our neighbors in Downtown Minneapolis this afternoon," Walz said. He added that Minnesota was praying for first responders.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI were also responding, the agencies said.

The shooting remains under investigation as authorities work to determine what led to the incident.

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