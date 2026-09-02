Moderate Southern California Earthquake on Wednesday Morning!

The United States Geological Survey reported detecting a 3.4 magnitude quake at 5:37a today in 3-miles SE of Ontario in SW San Bernardino County (82-miles WNW of Indio) at 34.013°N/-117.591°W with a depth of 3.9-miles.

There were posts the quake was felt in the area.



@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings