New York City Schools Ban Generative AI for Students Through Eighth Grade

New York City public schools are banning student-facing generative artificial intelligence tools for students from 2-K through eighth grade under a new one-year moratorium announced Wednesday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels said the policy will affect nearly 600,000 students, or about two-thirds of the city's public school enrollment. The restriction includes software that uses student-facing generative AI, including companion chatbots.

Mamdani said the policy is intended to ensure students have opportunities to learn through teachers, relationships with educators and interactions with classmates without relying on artificial intelligence.

"Just because technology is everywhere doesn't mean it belongs everywhere," Mamdani said.

The city will take a different approach for high school students. Schools will introduce AI critical-thinking modules twice a year and allow limited AI pilot programs in a small number of high school classrooms. Screen time will also be limited for students based on grade level.

Teachers will not be permitted to use AI to grade assignments under the new policy, although educators can continue using AI for instructional planning and operational tasks.

The United Federation of Teachers supported the screen time restrictions but said the policy leaves questions unanswered, including how the Department of Education will ensure products purchased by schools include appropriate AI safeguards.

Mamdani said 38 current Department of Education programs are being cut or modified because of their use of AI. Education officials acknowledge they may not have identified every program being used by students, particularly software purchased directly by individual schools.

A coalition of students, parents, educators, elected officials and others will meet during the coming school year to assess the impact of the moratorium.

The policy represents a shift from the city's approach to artificial intelligence earlier this year. Mamdani said an announcement made in the spring was intended to begin a broader conversation about AI in schools.

The new policy comes days before New York City's school year begins Sept. 10.

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