San Francisco Firefighters Rescue Person Trapped Inside Garbage Truck

San Francisco firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a garbage truck early Wednesday morning after crews spent more than an hour removing garbage from the vehicle.

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 4:11 a.m. to Mason Street near Eddy Street after a truck driver was flagged down and told someone was yelling from inside the garbage area of a Recology truck.

The incident happened near the Powell Street BART station. It was unclear whether the man had been sleeping in a dumpster before being picked up and dropped into the truck's trash compactor.

More than 20 firefighters worked to remove the garbage piled on top of the person and extricate him from the truck.

The person appeared limp when firefighters pulled him out but was conscious and speaking with crews. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

One firefighter suffered a minor laceration during the rescue that required stitches.

The circumstances surrounding how the person ended up inside the garbage truck remain unclear.

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