Waymo Expands Driverless Ride Service to San Diego, Denver and Tampa

Waymo is expanding its driverless ride service to San Diego as the company continues to grow its autonomous vehicle network.

The company recently launched its robotaxi service in San Diego, along with Denver and Tampa. The expansion brings Waymo's fleet to about 4,000 fully autonomous vehicles operating across 14 cities.

Customers can book a ride through the Waymo app. In some markets, rides can also be booked through Uber.

The expansion comes as other companies continue developing their own driverless ride services. Amazon's Zoox says it plans to begin testing its driverless service in San Diego and Houston later this month.

The competing services mark a growing push toward autonomous transportation in major U.S. cities, with San Diego emerging as a key market for driverless technology.

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