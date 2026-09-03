Gloria Steinem, Feminist Icon and Ms. Magazine Co-Founder, Dies at 92

Gloria Steinem, the pioneering journalist and political activist who became one of the most recognizable leaders of second-wave feminism, has died at age 92.

Steinem died Wednesday in New York City surrounded by people who loved her, according to a statement posted to her verified Instagram account. The statement said she continued working for equality until the end.

For much of her career, Steinem advocated for women’s rights in the workplace, abortion rights and sex education while also supporting anti-war activism and other civil rights causes. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 for her decades of advocacy.

Born March 25, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, Steinem graduated from Smith College and moved to New York in 1960. She began her journalism career in an industry where women were frequently dismissed or sexualized.

In 1963, she worked undercover as a cocktail waitress at the New York Playboy Club. Her reporting on the working conditions faced by the club's so-called "bunnies" became the widely known article "A Bunny's Tale" and helped establish her reputation as a writer.

Steinem became increasingly involved in political organizing during the late 1960s. She wrote about the women's liberation movement, racial justice and politics and helped establish the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971.

A year later, Steinem and child care advocate Dorothy Pitman Hughes co-founded Ms. Magazine, which became a nationally recognized feminist publication. Steinem said she created the magazine because she believed there was no national publication for women that was controlled by women.

Steinem was also a prominent supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment and reproductive rights. Her advocacy extended to LGBTQ rights and the rights of women from marginalized communities.

Her career was not without controversy. She faced criticism over her participation in youth events sponsored by a CIA-funded organization during the 1950s and later acknowledged that she would not have written a 1998 opinion piece about President Bill Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky the same way in retrospect.

Steinem continued her activism well into her later years, including appearing at the 2017 Women's March in Washington following Donald Trump's inauguration.

She also published several books, including the 2015 memoir "My Life on the Road." Her life and work have been depicted in the play "Gloria: A Life," the film "The Glorias" and the miniseries "Mrs. America."

Steinem's legacy includes generations of women influenced by her journalism, organizing and advocacy. Reflecting on that legacy, she rejected the idea that there was a single torch to pass on, saying there were many torches and that her role was to light others.

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