Trump Administration Seeks State Data on Undocumented Immigrants

The Trump administration is seeking information from states about people who are in the United States illegally, warning that states could lose federal funding for certain assistance programs if they do not comply.

The Justice Department issued a revision this week to a longstanding legal opinion following a new opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel. The opinion states that states participating in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the Supplemental Security Income program are required to report people who are in the U.S. illegally.

All states participate in the federal programs covered by the opinion.

Under the revised legal interpretation, states that do not provide the requested information could lose federal dollars connected to the programs.

It remains unclear how the new opinion will be put into action or how states will be expected to comply with the reporting requirement.

The policy is also likely to face legal challenges from critics who oppose the administration's approach to immigration enforcement and the use of federal funding to encourage state cooperation.

The administration's position comes as President Donald Trump continues to make immigration enforcement a central focus of his policies.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to receive food stamps or other federal benefits, according to the information provided by the administration.

The new legal opinion could create additional questions for states as they determine how to respond to the federal government's reporting requirements and potential consequences for funding.

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