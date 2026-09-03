Trump to Mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks at Pentagon

President Donald Trump will mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon, while skipping the ceremony at Ground Zero in New York, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the Pentagon as the country commemorates the 25th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

The president's decision not to attend the New York ceremony is at least partly tied to his desire to deliver remarks. Politicians have not been allowed to speak at the World Trade Center Memorial ceremony since 2012, as organizers have sought to keep the memorial and museum nonpartisan.

Trump's team had initially discussed having the president attend the New York event, according to the sources.

Vice President JD Vance will instead attend the ceremony at Ground Zero, where the names of those killed in the World Trade Center attacks are traditionally read during the annual commemoration.

The 25th anniversary will mark a significant milestone in the nation's remembrance of the attacks, which targeted the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Virginia, while another hijacked plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

The ceremonies will continue the annual tradition of honoring the victims and recognizing the lasting impact of the attacks on the United States.

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