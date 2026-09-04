August Jobs Report Shows Stronger Hiring as Gas Prices Remain High

The U.S. economy added 162,000 jobs in August, significantly more than the average monthly gain over the previous year, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report also included upward revisions to the previous two months. Employment gains for June and July were revised upward by a combined 55,000 jobs, providing a stronger picture of hiring heading into the fourth quarter.

Food services and drinking places added 59,000 jobs in August, while local government education added 42,000. The information industry lost jobs during the month.

While employment numbers showed strength, wages continued to face pressure from higher prices. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3% in August and were up 3.1% from a year earlier.

For consumers, one of the biggest concerns remains the cost of fuel.

Drivers are paying more at the pump, with one driver featured in the NBC News report saying it now costs him more than $100 to fill the same truck that cost about $50 to fill more than a year ago.

The Trump administration has pointed to the conflict involving Iran and disruptions to commercial shipping as a major factor behind higher gas prices. Vice President JD Vance said the reason gas prices are high is because Iranian forces are firing on commercial shipping.

Higher fuel costs can also affect the prices of goods because diesel is widely used to transport food, clothing and other products across the country.

The next major economic indicator arrives September 11, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the August Consumer Price Index. That report will provide another measure of inflation and will be closely watched as the Federal Reserve considers interest rates.

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