FCC Asks Judge to Dismiss ABC Lawsuit Over Eight Broadcast Licenses

The Federal Communications Commission is asking a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to dismiss a lawsuit brought by ABC over the agency’s review of eight local broadcast licenses.

ABC sued the FCC in August, seeking to block the agency from taking steps that could potentially lead to the licenses being revoked. Losing the licenses could force the affected stations off the air.

The FCC is challenging the lawsuit, arguing that ABC’s case is premature because the agency has not made a decision to revoke any of the licenses.

The dispute stems from an early review of the licenses that the FCC ordered in April, despite the stations not being scheduled for renewal for several years.

The review began shortly after President Trump publicly called on ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Trump had criticized Kimmel over comments the comedian made during a monologue.

ABC’s lawsuit seeks to prevent the FCC from using its regulatory authority to potentially take action against the network’s stations.

The case is being closely watched because of the potential impact on ABC’s local broadcast stations and the relationship between the federal communications regulator and major television networks.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.

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