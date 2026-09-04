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Hurricane Lowell Strengthens to Category 4 as Hawaii Prepares for Impacts
Hurricane Lowell has strengthened rapidly into a powerful Category 4 hurricane as Hawaii prepares for possible impacts early next week.
As of Friday, Lowell had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and was moving west-southwest at about 7 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was approximately 615 miles south of Lihue on Kauai and 590 miles south-southwest of Honolulu.
Forecasters expect Lowell to continue moving generally westward before making a turn toward the north this weekend. The storm could pass close to Niihau and Kauai on Monday and Tuesday, although the exact track remains uncertain.
The National Hurricane Center said watches could be required for portions of the westernmost Hawaiian Islands as early as Saturday. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has declared a state of emergency as officials prepare for the possibility of storm impacts. The state is deploying additional resources, including high-water vehicles to Kauai.
Kauai officials have also been clearing drainage systems and staging equipment in areas vulnerable to flooding. Some state parks have closed camping areas ahead of the storm.
Even if Lowell does not make a direct landfall, officials are warning about dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal flooding. The National Weather Service says major coastal flooding is possible on Kauai, with significant coastal flooding also possible on Oahu.
The storm's eventual track will depend in part on an area of low pressure north of Hawaii that is expected to help pull Lowell toward the north. Forecast models currently show a wide range of possible outcomes, from a direct impact on Kauai or Oahu to a path hundreds of miles west of the islands.
The National Hurricane Center says confidence in the forecast should increase after Lowell makes its expected turn this weekend.
Hawaii is already recovering from recent tropical systems, including Hurricane Lala and Tropical Storm Moke. State officials are urging residents to prepare for possible impacts from Lowell and have supplies on hand.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 4, 2026
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